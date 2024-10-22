Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Veteran contestant Gangavva suffered a heart attack inside the Nagarjuna-hosted show? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been keeping audiences hooked to their television screens with each passing day, thanks to its unexpected twists and turns. Now, a shocking new report has gone viral about the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show, highlighting a health scare involving Gangavva, one of the oldest contestants in the show.

According to recent reports circulating on the internet, Gangavva is said to have suffered a heart attack last night inside the Bigg Boss house. The alarming health scare has reportedly left the other contestants worried, and immediate medical assistance was provided to Gangavva.

For those unfamiliar, Gangavva was also a part of Bigg Boss Telugu in its fourth season. However, she exited the show in the seventh week on the advice of doctors due to her deteriorating health.

Fortunately, she recovered well and recently rejoined the current season of the show, entering as a wildcard contestant along with others like Avinash, Rohini, Mehboob, Gautam, and others.

However, in recent episodes, Gangavva has appeared unwell and seemed to be feeling sick. Despite frequent health issues, the social media sensation remained determined to compete with the other contestants and stay in the race to win the title.

While there has not yet been any official update on Gangavva’s health, the news of her heart attack has left her fans and viewers of the show extremely worried.

Gangavva enjoys enormous popularity as a leading content creator on YouTube. Interestingly, other contestants inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house have refrained from nominating her during any of the rounds, likely fearing the backlash, fan judgments, and criticisms that could follow.

Moreover, Gangavva is known to share a great rapport with the show’s host, Nagarjuna. Being the senior-most contestant on the reality show, it is rare for anyone to argue or pick a fight with her.

In terms of her identity as a YouTuber, Gangavva is widely known for her use of the Telangana dialect in her videos. Her humble beginnings as a farm laborer have resonated with millions of viewers. She currently enjoys a massive following across all her social media platforms.

