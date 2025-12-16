Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Meet top 5 finalists and know more details about Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is coming to an end after a series of dramatic and engaging weeks. As the show concludes, let’s take a look at when and where to watch the finale and learn more about the finalists.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Meet Top 5 finalists of Nagarjuna Akkineni show

Bigg Boss 9: Ranarangam began airing on September 7, 2025, with 15 contestants. With the addition of wildcard entries, the Bigg Boss Telugu house eventually saw a total of 22 contestants.

After weeks of intense moments, the semi-finale week witnessed the eviction of Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty. With the finale scheduled to take place on December 21, 2025, the remaining contestants are Kalyan Padala, Nanduri Emmanuel, Uppala Pavan Kumar, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Thanuja Puttaswamy.

1. Kalyan Padala

Kalyan Padala is a commoner who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house this year after being selected through the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha show. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he is an officer in the Indian Army and comes from a middle-class family.

2. Nanduri Emmanuel aka Jabardasth Emmanuel

Nanduri Emmanuel is an actor and comedian who primarily works in the Telugu film and television industry. He has appeared in films such as Korameenu, Gam Gam Ganesha, and others.

3. Uppala Pavan Kumar aka Demon Pavan

Uppala Pavan Kumar, also known as Demon Pavan, is another commoner who entered the Bigg Boss house this season. He is a social media influencer.

4. Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sanjjanaa Galrani is an actress popularly known for her work in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She previously appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1, hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa, but was evicted on Day 14. She is widely recognized for starring alongside Prabhas in Bujjigadu and is also the elder sister of actress Nikki Galrani.

5. Thanuja Puttaswamy

Thanuja Puttaswamy is a television actress who has appeared in shows such as Muddha Mandaram and Agnipariksha. She was also one of the finalists in Cooku with Jathiratnalu.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2025. The grand finale will once again be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, with the winner receiving a trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

The reality TV show will be available for viewing on Star Maa and on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

