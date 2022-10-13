Bigg Boss Telugu; Baladitya gives up smoking for task; Arjun Kalyan gets emotional seeing his family

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is a continuation of family task and housemates getting emotional speaking to their loved ones. As per the task, housemates have to sacrifice some things to interact with their loved ones. Bigg Boss instructed Geetu to either convince housemates to sacrifice sugar or convince Baladitya to quit smoking in order to recharge the battery of the house so that housemates can meet their loved ones. Baladitya agreed to sacrifice his cigarettes. Geetu later revealed to Adi that she lied to the housemates about Bigg Boss' offer. The battery of the housemates spiked to 90%.

Bigg Boss then called Geetu into the confession room and she chose an audio call with her father. Next Arjun Kalyan was sent into the confession room and asked Bigg Boss if he can give his chance to anyone else. Bigg Boss didn't agree and asked him chose, Arjun picked a video call. Since Marina missed her mic, the battery dropped to 35 percent again.