Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Vithika & Punarnavi's reunion pics are unmissable

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj’s reunion with BFFs Varun Sandesh, Vithika and Punarnavi is setting major friendship goals. The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 recently met each other on Valentine's Day and the photos from their reunion are winning the internet today. Rahul Sipligunj shared a stunning selfie on Instagram and wrote, "With the #gang #pvvr." Varun Sandesh also shared a couple of candid photos and you definitely can't afford to miss them. They all look happy and stunning together, and it might take you back to their Bigg Boss moments.

Sharing a picture with Vithika and Punarnavi on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Just finished watching #okachinnaviramam @punarnavib loved yours and @naveenneni combination!!! Congrats to you and the entire team Navi!!! God Bless PS: Thank you Navi and Lakshmi Aunty for the cool shades." Punarnavi, Varun, Vithika and Rahul are fondly called as ‘PVVR gang’ on social media by their fans and these new photos of them are a real treat to Bigg Boss lovers. Their friendship has only turned stronger post the reality show. Check out their photos below.



View this post on Instagram With the #gang #pvvr A post shared by Rahul Sipligunj (@sipligunjrahul) on Feb 15, 2020 at 2:26am PST

Meanwhile, playback singer-musician Rahul Sipligunj was recently on Instagram detox for a short time. Rahul also revealed that his addiction to social media affected his focus on work. However, it is his friend Noel Sean who got him back on social media. Meanwhile, Rahul is currently busy with his acting debut, also featuring his BFF Ali Reza.

