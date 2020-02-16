  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Vithika & Punarnavi's reunion pics are unmissable

Rahul Sipligunj’s reunion with his Bigg Boss Telugu 3 BFFs Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru and Punarnavi is setting major friendship goals. The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 recently met each other on Valentine's Day.
5358 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Vithika & Punarnavi's reunion pics are unmissableBigg Boss Telugu contestants Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Vithika & Punarnavi's reunion pics are unmissable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj’s reunion with BFFs Varun Sandesh, Vithika and Punarnavi is setting major friendship goals. The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 recently met each other on Valentine's Day and the photos from their reunion are winning the internet today. Rahul Sipligunj shared a stunning selfie on Instagram and wrote, "With the #gang #pvvr." Varun Sandesh also shared a couple of candid photos and you definitely can't afford to miss them. They all look happy and stunning together, and it might take you back to their Bigg Boss moments. 

Sharing a picture with Vithika and Punarnavi on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Just finished watching #okachinnaviramam @punarnavib loved yours and @naveenneni combination!!! Congrats to you and the entire team Navi!!! God Bless PS: Thank you Navi and Lakshmi Aunty for the cool shades." Punarnavi, Varun, Vithika and Rahul are fondly called as ‘PVVR gang’ on social media by their fans and these new photos of them are a real treat to Bigg Boss lovers. Their friendship has only turned stronger post the reality show. Check out their photos below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the #gang #pvvr 

A post shared by Rahul Sipligunj (@sipligunjrahul) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyvalentinesday from d gang!!! #pvvr #smiles #livelaughlove PC: @sabrish_51988

A post shared by Varun Sandesh (@itsvarunsandesh) on

Meanwhile, playback singer-musician Rahul Sipligunj was recently on Instagram detox for a short time. Rahul also revealed that his addiction to social media affected his focus on work. However, it is his friend Noel Sean who got him back on social media. Meanwhile, Rahul is currently busy with his acting debut, also featuring his BFF Ali Reza. 

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement