Bigg Boss Telugu fame Akhil Sarthak shares stylish photos with his new 'baby'; Thanks his family and fans

Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 runner up Akhil Sarthak bought a new swanky bike and shared a few photos of the same on Instagram.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 runner up Akhil Sarthak is currently in the best phase of his life, personally and professionally. The reality show brought immense love and support to his life. Akhil is enjoying every bit of this phase. Recently, he bought a new swanky bike and shared a few photos of the same on Instagram. Akhil took to Instagram and shared a few photos of him driving his new 'baby' home. He also thanked his parents, fans and well-wishers for making it happen. "Welcome home baby..Thank you God, my parents and all my supporters (akhilians, akhinal, sokhilians) for making my dreams come true."

He further wrote, "It's all jus because of you...Thank you soo much for supporting me and being with me..I hope you all will be with me forever. I love each and everyone of you and I'll make all of you proud in the coming days. Lots of love to you fam." Bigg Boss Telugu 4 definitely changed Akhil Sathak's life in a lot of ways. Check out his latest photos below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 title was won by Abhijeet Duddala who took home a Rs 25 lakh cash prize and a bike. Akhil emerged as the first runner-up in the star-studded finale graced by megastar Chiranjeevi.

Post the show, the young and rising star also bought a new car. Sharing it on Instagram, Akhil wrote, "I promised to myself that I need to buy a car before my 25 and I did it and this is Only because of my Hardwork, determination, my parent's support, God's blessings, and with all your love and support."

