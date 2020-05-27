Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ali Reza finally returns home after being stuck in Mumbai; Shares an uber stylish video

Ali Reza took to social media and shared a video of him showing his journey to hometown Hyderabad. One can see in the video below, the actor looks dashing as ever.

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, a lot of people including celebrities who were stuck somewhere or the other place are returnin home after months. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza, who was stuck in Mumbai for months, is finally on his way to home in Hyderabad. Due to the current situation in the country, a lot of TV celebs were away from their families. Amid lockdown 4.0, many are moving back home. Ali Reza took to social media and shared a video of him showing his journey to hometown Hyderabad. One can see in the video, the actor looks dashing as ever and the happiness of homecoming clearly reflects on his face. He captioned, "Hyderabad Meri Jaan."

In his interview with Times Of India, Ali Reza shared about missing Eid celebrations with his family. She said, "Eid has always been quiet and this year it was in fact very testing for us. I have just my parents and in-laws at home. And I’m missing all my extended family members in Hyderabad." Ali is married to Masuma Beiki, an air hostess. the couple tied the knot on 7 January 2018 and are blessed with a daughter.

Recently, Ali wished his fans on Ramadan and also made a special request to them. He requested his fans not to step out and take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ali Reza's new shirtless selfie in clean shaven look sets the temperature soaring

Meanwhile, Adirindhi host Bhanu Sri also shared a few videos on her social media stories as she was returning home. She wrote, "Hometown calling"

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×