Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ali Reza's new shirtless selfie in clean shaven look sets the temperature soaring

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ali Reza's female fans can't keep calm and are going gaga over his new clean-shaven look. Well, someone is making quarantine look super interesting.

Bigg Boss fame Ali Reza's new quarantine look has taken social media by storm. Ali, who has earned a massive fan following with his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house, took to Instagram and is flaunting his new look. Ali Reza has posted a new shirtless selfie in clean-shaven look and it sets the temperature soaring. Fans have been showering him with lovely comments while his female fans are dropping heart emoticons on the picture. Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ali Reza's female fans can't keep calm and are going gaga over his new clean-shaven look. Well, someone is making quarantine look super interesting. Don't you think the same?

Recently, Ali wished his fans on Ramadan and also made a special request to them. He requested his fans not to step out and take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak.

In the video, he said, "This Ramzan season is certainly different. We never experienced something like this before. This only calls us to be more aware and vigilant of our health. I would like to request everyone, especially my Muslims brothers and sisters, to stay and pray at home as they can be prone to dehydration during fasting even if they step for something important."

Check out Ali Reza's new look here:

Ali Reza became a household name ever since he participated in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Post the show, Ali has reportedly collaborated with Nagarjuna on the silver screen in the latter’s upcoming movie.

