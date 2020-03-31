Bigg Boss Telugu fame Varun Sandesh becomes a cook; Ali Reza calls him to confirm if he was cooking or acting

Taking to Instagram story, Varun Sandesh tagged his friends Ali Reza and Noel Sean, and shared about turning chef for a day. He also promised to cook good food for them once the lockdown ends. On the other hand, Ali Reza had a hilarious reaction to it.

With nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, citizens are being super productive at home and are killing the time in their best possible way. Celebrities are seen cooking, sweeping and doing what not during the quarantine period. Bigg Boss Telugu fame Varun Sandesh recently took to social media and shared his quarantine story. He turned cook while his wife Vithika was seen chilling on phone. Taking to Instagram story, Varun tagged his friends Ali Reza and Noel Sean, and shared about turning chef for a day. He also promised to cook good food for them once the lockdown ends.

On the other hand, Ali Reza had a hilarious reaction to it as he took to social media and shared that he made a call to Varun Sandesh and confirmed if he was acting or really cooking. He wrote, “For anyone who feels Sandu (Varun Sandesh) was not cooking and just acting. I called him to confirm he was actually cooking his sweat proves it all. While his wife busy on her mobile. None of us are there to taste it but I am sure it would be great considering his hardwork (sic)”

Varun replied to this saying, "My wife Vithika cooks everyday and I wanted a day off for all the hardwork she does."

Check out their Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 gets a rerun amid the ongoing lockdown for COVID 19. Star MAA, while sharing a promo of the show, wrote on Twitter, “In these hard time of #lockdown for 21 days everyone feels like being in a #BiggBossTelugu house. So let's revisit the memories of #BiggBossTelugu3 once again!!! Mon-Sat at 3 PM on @StarMaa”.

In these hard time of #lockdown for 21 days everyone feels like being in a #BiggBossTelugu house. So let's revisit the memories of #BiggBossTelugu3 once again!!! Mon-Sat at 3 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/m4G6vgqALh — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) March 30, 2020

