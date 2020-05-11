Bigg Boss Telugu fame Vithika Sheru shares THROWBACK photos; Says 'I'm finally smiling for me again'

Amid lockdown, Bigg Boss Telugu fame Vithika Sheru has treated her fans with some stunning throwback pictures and she looks totally unrecognisable in it.

Although the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 got over last year but the contestants of the season still managed to stay in the limelight for some or other reason. Season 3 of the reality show had been quite a roller coaster ride and witnessed a lot of enmities and breakdowns among housemates inside the BB house. Well, the celebrity contestants are now enjoying fame and love outside the house. Amid lockdown, Bigg Boss Telugu fame Vithika Sheru has treated her fans with some stunning throwback pictures and she looks totally unrecognisable in it.

The stunner shared a couple of photos on her IG story and wrote, 'Says 'I'm finally smiling for me again'. Vithika Sheru has been treating her with some amazing photos on social media. Recently, she even shares a few beautiful pics of her enjoying the sunset. While there is too much negativity and stress over COVID-19 outbreak, Vithika is keeping things positive with such gorgeous pictures. Isn't she looking pretty in these sun-kissed pics? Check it out below.

Vithika, a couple of months back celebrated her birthday in Sri Lanka with Varun Sandesh. The couple visited Sri Lanka and shared some amazing pictures from the trip that are setting major relationship goals. Vithika Sheru's Instagram is nothing but all positive and filled with immense love.

