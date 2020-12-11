Bigg Boss Telugu Highlights: Ariyana wins the Appeal to Vote task; Akhil and Sohel engage in yet another spat

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, the housemates were given a task to deliver a speech for 30 minutes without looking at the clock.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with Ariyana and Sohel discussing their spat from the previous episode with the housemates. They both were seen ranting about each other and how their feelings got hurt. Next, a task was given to the contestants and they were asked to talk for 30 minutes approximately. Whoever was close to 30 minutes would be announced as the winner. Since Akhil had already won the no eviction pass, he was exempted from taking part in the task.

Akhil tried to help Monal by counting the time. However, it was spotted by Harika and she distracted him from telling her the time. After she finished, Akhil said that there was some error in the task when Monal performed it. Ariyana performed the task next. She won the task as she was the one who gave a close to accurate time. She spoke for about 37 minutes. After winning the task, she said that she went by sun light in counting time.

She appealed to the audience and sought their support to make her win the show’s title. Harika, who also performed the task, got emotional recollecting her journey in the BB house. Later, the housemates were divided into two groups and they performed a promotional task. Monal accused Akhil of flirting with other female contestants. However, Akhil said that she was bring it out of nowhere and trying to show him in a bad light. The episode ended with Akhil and Sohel having yet another spat.

Credits :Star Maa

