Bigg Boss Telugu Highlights: Housemates have a gala night as celebrate awards ceremony

In the latest episode of the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, the contestants were shown having a gala time during the award ceremony for a film that they all created.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the housemates got ready for the Bigg Boss Blockbuster premiere of Prema Modalaindi, a film that the housemates created during a task. Prema Mondalaindi was celebrated in a grand away with an award ceremony. Housemate Ariyana turned a host for the event and interviewed Monal, Akhil, Sohel, Avinash, Abhijeet and all the other cast and crew members of the film. Lasya and Sohel anchored the premiere night.

Noel sang a rap song for the occasion, and the gong had Amma Rajasekhar beatboxing. During the premiere, the contestants were shown photos of themselves in their different emotions. The whole scenario took a hilarious turn when Avinash mocked them all. Amma Rajasekhar and Divi danced to a hit retro song while Sohel and Monal paired up and danced for another song. Lasya and Mehaboob shook their legs together while Avinash and Ariana danced for a duet song. By the end of the episode, all the housemates danced their hearts out.

Meanwhile, the latest promo of the show showed Samantha Akkineni making a guest appearance as the show’s host to fill in for Nagarjuna Akkineni’s absence. Apparently, Nagarjuna is held up due to a shooting schedule. This appearance of Samantha will mark Dussehra special. Contestants, after seeing Samantha, cheered by clapping and whistling. Samantha will host Sunday’s episode and it goes without saying that it will be a special episode.

