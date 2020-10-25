  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu Highlights: Housemates have a gala night as celebrate awards ceremony

In the latest episode of the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, the contestants were shown having a gala time during the award ceremony for a film that they all created.
15264 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Telugu Highlights: Housemates have a gala night as celebrate awards ceremonyBigg Boss Telugu Highlights: Housemates have a gala night as celebrate awards ceremony
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the housemates got ready for the Bigg Boss Blockbuster premiere of Prema Modalaindi, a film that the housemates created during a task. Prema Mondalaindi was celebrated in a grand away with an award ceremony. Housemate Ariyana turned a host for the event and interviewed Monal, Akhil, Sohel, Avinash, Abhijeet and all the other cast and crew members of the film. Lasya and Sohel anchored the premiere night.

Noel sang a rap song for the occasion, and the gong had Amma Rajasekhar beatboxing. During the premiere, the contestants were shown photos of themselves in their different emotions. The whole scenario took a hilarious turn when Avinash mocked them all. Amma Rajasekhar and Divi danced to a hit retro song while Sohel and Monal paired up and danced for another song. Lasya and Mehaboob shook their legs together while Avinash and Ariana danced for a duet song. By the end of the episode, all the housemates danced their hearts out.

Alos Read: Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India set for direct OTT release in November; WATCH trailer

Meanwhile, the latest promo of the show showed Samantha Akkineni making a guest appearance as the show’s host to fill in for Nagarjuna Akkineni’s absence. Apparently, Nagarjuna is held up due to a shooting schedule. This appearance of Samantha will mark Dussehra special. Contestants, after seeing Samantha, cheered by clapping and whistling. Samantha will host Sunday’s episode and it goes without saying that it will be a special episode.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

You may like these
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni steps in for Nagarjuna as host for Dussehra special; WATCH first promo
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni to take over Nagarjuna as a guest host?
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Avinash becomes the new captain; Amma Rajasekhar & Noel engage in a verbal spat
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Team Devils and Team Humans fight teeth and nails to win the tasks
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Humans Vs Devils task causes chaos in the house; Harika breaks down
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Highlights: Ariyana & Harika broke down as housemates had the toughest nomination task
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement