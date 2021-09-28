Bigg Boss Telugu: Netizens react to a heated discussion between Lobo & Priya during nominations task; WATCH

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is one of the most popular reality shows and has garnered immense popularity with a massive audience base. One of the fan favorites Lahari Shari got evicted in the third week. Lahari penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote, “Every journey has to come to an end, and today I’m signing off Bigg Boss after 20 days of proving myself, fighting, getting loved, pampered, support from all the housemates." For the unversed Lahari has played a small role in Vijay Deverakonda led Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Further thanking everyone for her Bigg Boss journey, Lahari wrote, “I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart for making this journey so incredible and happyyyy. And My Instagram Family, who has supported me through out. Your love and support had made more stronger than who am I today!! Thank you so much each and everyone. Hope the love and support continues with me forever too! Signing off, Bigg Boss Season 5." In a recent clip shared by Star Maa, Lobo, and Priya get into a heated discussion for the first time during the fourth week nominations task.

Cinema story ante adhi emaina boothu na? This guy over reacts and cries for everything #lobo

Ninna kuda anthe anni silly reasons ey .

Poni comedy kuda antha em ledu mari..#biggbosstelugu5 — V (@thisisvarshini1) September 27, 2021

Lobo mamulga oa cheyatledu send him out, ravi kosam sketch emo. papam priya ni ala arustunad enti vadu pichi pullaya#biggbosstelugu5 — PawanKalyan (@Hyderabadiforu) September 27, 2021

Ravi can be spotted trying to help Lobo calm down. The video also has Vishwa and Nataraj, Sweta and Srirama Chandra having heated arguments, too. Rumors are rife that the makers are planning to introduce a wild card entry very soon. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 runner-up Akhil Sarthak is also one of the most rumored wild card entrants.

