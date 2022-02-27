Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Introducing 17 contestants of Nagarjuna hosted reality show

Bigg Boss Non-stop, the OTT version of the Telugu reality show, which will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has kickstarted on a great note. The OTT version of the reality was launched yesterday and it has a mix of former contestants and popular celebs from the entertainment industry. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT introduced 17 contestants who entered the BB house in the premiere of the 12-week season.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Vitta, and Ashu Reddy are a part of Bigg Boss Non-stop as well. Ariyana Glory is also among 17 contestants who has grabbed everyone's attention. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 fame Tejaswi Madivada said, "I owe the audience a lot of entertainment," as she entered the reality show. BB Telugu 5 fame Sarayu has also joined Bigg Boss Telugu's first OTT version.

Here's the list of contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT:

Akhil Sarthak Mumaith Khan Mahesh Vitta Ashu Reddy Ariyana Glory Ajay Kathurvar Bindu Madhavi Tejaswi Madivada Sarayu Mithraaw Sharma Shiva Shree Rapaka Sravanthi Chokarapu RJ Chaitu Anil Rathod Hamida

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the Telugu version streams on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. Meanwhile, the Tamil OTT version, Bigg Boss Ultimate promo sees Silambarasan as the new host. The actor has replaced Kamal Haasan after he quit due to work commitments.

