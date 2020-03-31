Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni gets a rerun amid Coronavirus lockdown

The third season of Telugu Bigg Boss hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is being rerun in Star MAA amid the ongoing lockdown for COVID 19.

It goes without saying that the television reality shows and soap operas received a blow amid the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. All the General Entertainment Channels (GECs) are currently struggling to keep up their programming schedules. While TV shows which had popular runs are being telecasted in most of the TV channels, the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss is also getting a rerun. Bigg Boss Telugu season 3’s rerun went on air on March 30 at 3 PM.

The news was shared on social media by the channel airing the show and the same was shared by Ali Reza, one of the season’s finalists on her social media. Star MAA, while sharing a promo of the show, wrote on Twitter, “In these hard time of #lockdown for 21 days everyone feels like being in a #BiggBossTelugu house. So let's revisit the memories of #BiggBossTelugu3 once again!!! Mon-Sat at 3 PM on @StarMaa”. The third season of Telugu Bigg Boss was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and fans expressed their excitement on social media, to get to watch their favourite reality show, yet again.

It was reported that the show’s third season was the best performer in terms of TVRs for the reality TV series in Telugu. The show also had Ramya Krishnan hosting two episodes of the show when Nagarjuna was unavailable for his 60th birthday celebrations with his family. The third edition had 16 contestants and two wild card entries. Playback singer-indie musician Rahul Sipligunj was the season’s title winner, while host Sreemukhi was the first runner-up.

