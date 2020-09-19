Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Whom do you think will get eliminated this week? Vote now

Gangavva, Kumari Sai, Abhijeet, Noel, Monal Gajjar, Sohail, Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, and Harika’s names are in the nomination list for this week.

Though the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss is only two weeks old, it is getting interesting episodes almost every day. Last week, the season had its first elimination when Surya Kiran got evicted from the show. Now the season is all set to get its second eviction which will be announced this Sunday. Currently, there are 17 contestants in the house. While the show started with 16 contestants, two more entered as wildcard contestants.

Comedians Kumar Sai, Jabardasth Avinash were the wildcard contestants. For this week, totally there are 9 contestants who got nominated for eviction this week. Gangavva, Kumari Sai, Abhijeet, Noel, Monal Gajjar, Sohail, Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, and Harika’s names are in the nomination list. Out of the 9 members, one will be named by the show’s host Nagarjuna Akkineni. Some reports suggest that there will be double nomination this week.

However, we have to wait for the show to be aired to know for sure who will be nominated. Meanwhile, in the latest episode of the show, senior contestant Gangavva, who is one of the most popular contestants of the season, stated she was feeling very low. When she got called into the confession room, Gangavva told the Bigg Boss that it was very difficult for her to be in the Bigg Boss house anymore. Gangavva got teary eyed and said being in the home was the most difficult thing ever happened to her.

