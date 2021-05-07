Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to be postponed to August?

The first two seasons of Bigg Boss were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively while Nagarjuna has been hosting the previous two seasons.

According to media reports, the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu’s 5th season will be postponed to August. Nevertheless, the second wave of COVID-19 is one of the key reasons behind the postponement. It was reportedly planned by the show’s makers that the 5th season will start in June. However, the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has apparently made the makers to decide about the season’s postponement.

It is to be noted that the shootings of TV shows are stalled in states of Maharashtra and Kerala. A lockdown with additional restrictions is expected to be made in Tamil Nadu soon. Though Telugu TV shows’ shootings are happening in full swing, the government may further restrict the lockdown norms soon. As per the latest reports, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu hosted by Jr NTR which was announced in April is also postponed to June. However, an official confirmation on this is still awaited.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to return as host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 as well. He has been hosting the show for the past two seasons with some record-breaking TRPs for the channel. Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj and Abhijeet have emerged as the title winners of the first four seasons of reality show. Jr NTR had hosted the debut season and the second season was hosted by Nani. Samantha Akkineni hosted the show for two episodes last season when Nagarjuna was out of station for a shooting.

