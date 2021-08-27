Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to start on THIS date; Check out the NEW PROMO of host Akkineni Nagarjuna

The biggest and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu, Season 5 is all set to start soon. Yet again Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the reality show like the previous two seasons. The makers released a new promo featuring Nagarjuna and also announced the official airing date. Bigg Boss Season 5 will air on Star Maa, the first episode will premiere at 6 PM on September 5.

Just like other seasons, the daily episodes will air at 10 PM and weekend episodes will air at 9 PM. In a new promo, host Nagarjuna appeals to the audience to say goodbye to their boredom and welcome Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Watch the video here:

Time to end the boredom. #BiggBossTelugu5 starting September 5th at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/lcEtuEGGBq — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 26, 2021

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are said to be confirmed contestants of season 5 who will be entering the house for 100 days. However, the makers have not yet officially announced any contestants yet.

Before entering the house, all the contestants will be isolated ahead of the show, which will start on September 5 as a COVID-19 protocol. Recently, the first teaser of the Bigg Boss 5 was released and audiences are quite excited with a lot of expectations to witness this year's season.

Also Read: Sundeep Kishan & Vijay Sethupathi's pan Indian film titled 'Michael'; FIRST LOOK promises action flick

The two previous seasons, Bigg Boss 3 and Bigg Boss 4 hosted by Nagarjuna broke all the TRP records. Season 5 is expected to be bigger, better and grand.