Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Teaser to be out today; Details Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 kickstarts from September 5 and will be aired on Star Maa. Ahead of the much-awaited reality show, the makers are all set to unveil 'BIGG BOSS 5 Teaser - Eye reveal' today, on August 31 by 5 PM. King Nagarjuna's look in the teaser is said to be one of the highlights.

The Wild Dog actor is back as the host for the third time and viewers cannot hold excitement to know what's in store for them. Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu is currently the talk of the town. Earlier, the makers had released the teaser featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni. The peppy music to funky visuals grabbed everyone's attention. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Time to end the boredom. #BiggBossTelugu5 starting September 5th at 6 PM on #StarMaa."

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, Anchor Varshini, RJ Kajal, Deepak Saroj, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are said to be confirmed contestants of season 5 who will be entering the house. However, the makers are yet to reveal an official list of contestants for the new season.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR while Nani took over the stage for the season. The 3rd and 4th seasons were hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

