Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch: List of contestants, premiere date, time and where to watch Nagarjuna-hosted show
The new season of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will witness a mixed set of contestants. Read to know more.
The much-awaited 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu goes live today, September 4. Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as a host for the fourth consecutive year and viewers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. The makers have unveiled a few promos that look every bit interesting. From Nagarjuna's energetic performance to his candid chit-chat with the contestants of the new season, BB Telugu 6 promises a fun-filled evening.
The new season of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show will witness a mixed set of contestants like celebs, commoners and social media influencers. With just a few hours away from the grand launch, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere date, time and where you can watch it.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere launch date and time
The reality show is about to launch today evening, 4th September 2022 on the Star Maa channel. The grand premiere episode will air from 6 PM onwards. The regular episodes from Monday-Friday will go live at 10 PM and on Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM. Mark your calendar because it is going to be a season filled with more fun, drama and entertainment.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 OTT
Viewers can enjoy a 24/7 Live stream of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. After 5 superhit seasons, the makers are set to bring something bigger and like never before for the audience.
Probable list of contestants
- LV Revanth (Playback Singer)
- Srihan (Actor and social media influencer)
- Baladitya (Actor)
- TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni
- Abhinaya Shree (daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha)
- Tanmay of Jabardasth fame
- Chalaki Chanti (Comedian)
- Aarohi Rao (Anchor TV9)
- Neha Chowdary (VJ/Sports representer)
- Adi Reddy (YouTuber)
- RJ Surya (Radio Jockey)
- Sri Satya (Actress)
- Sudeepa Pinky (Actress)
- Geetu Royal (Bigg Boss reviewer)
- Vasanthi Krishnan (Actress)
