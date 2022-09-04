Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch: List of contestants, premiere date, time and where to watch Nagarjuna-hosted show

The new season of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will witness a mixed set of contestants. Read to know more.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch: List of contestants, premiere date, time and where to watch Nagarjuna-hosted show
The much-awaited 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu goes live today, September 4. Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as a host for the fourth consecutive year and viewers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. The makers have unveiled a few promos that look every bit interesting. From Nagarjuna's energetic performance to his candid chit-chat with the contestants of the new season, BB Telugu 6 promises a fun-filled evening. 

The new season of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show will witness a mixed set of contestants like celebs, commoners and social media influencers. With just a few hours away from the grand launch, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere date, time and where you can watch it.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere launch date and time 

The reality show is about to launch today evening, 4th September 2022 on the Star Maa channel. The grand premiere episode will air from 6 PM onwards. The regular episodes from Monday-Friday will go live at 10 PM and on Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM.  Mark your calendar because it is going to be a season filled with more fun, drama and entertainment.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 OTT 

Viewers can enjoy a 24/7 Live stream of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. After 5 superhit seasons, the makers are set to bring something bigger and like never before for the audience. 

Probable list of contestants 

  • LV Revanth (Playback Singer)
  • Srihan (Actor and social media influencer)
  • Baladitya (Actor)
  • TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni
  • Abhinaya Shree (daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha) 
  •  Tanmay of Jabardasth fame
  • Chalaki  Chanti (Comedian)
  • Aarohi Rao (Anchor TV9)
  • Neha Chowdary (VJ/Sports representer)
  • Adi Reddy (YouTuber)
  • RJ Surya (Radio Jockey)
  • Sri Satya (Actress)
  • Sudeepa Pinky (Actress)
  • Geetu Royal (Bigg Boss reviewer)
  • Vasanthi Krishnan (Actress)

