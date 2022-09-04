Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch: List of contestants, premiere date, time and where to watch Nagarjuna-hosted show

The much-awaited 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu goes live today, September 4. Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as a host for the fourth consecutive year and viewers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. The makers have unveiled a few promos that look every bit interesting. From Nagarjuna's energetic performance to his candid chit-chat with the contestants of the new season, BB Telugu 6 promises a fun-filled evening.

The new season of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show will witness a mixed set of contestants like celebs, commoners and social media influencers. With just a few hours away from the grand launch, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere date, time and where you can watch it.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 premiere launch date and time

The reality show is about to launch today evening, 4th September 2022 on the Star Maa channel. The grand premiere episode will air from 6 PM onwards. The regular episodes from Monday-Friday will go live at 10 PM and on Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM. Mark your calendar because it is going to be a season filled with more fun, drama and entertainment.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 OTT

Viewers can enjoy a 24/7 Live stream of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. After 5 superhit seasons, the makers are set to bring something bigger and like never before for the audience.

Probable list of contestants

LV Revanth (Playback Singer)

Srihan (Actor and social media influencer)

Baladitya (Actor)

TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni

Abhinaya Shree (daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha)

Tanmay of Jabardasth fame

Chalaki Chanti (Comedian)

Aarohi Rao (Anchor TV9)

Neha Chowdary (VJ/Sports representer)

Adi Reddy (YouTuber)

RJ Surya (Radio Jockey)

Sri Satya (Actress)

Sudeepa Pinky (Actress)

Geetu Royal (Bigg Boss reviewer)

Vasanthi Krishnan (Actress)

