Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Grand Finale: All you need to know about finalists, when and where to watch it

Bigg Boss Telugu Finale is around the corner and is one of the most anticipated finales of a reality show. The show which is in its 7th season is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, with several contestants from different backgrounds coming and going.

The Finale for Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu is happening on 17th December 2023 Sunday, which is today at exactly 7 pm. Anyone willing to watch the finale should definitely tune into Star Maa on their televisions. The show is also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Along with the finale, actors Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha are also coming to promote their new movie, Devil.

Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu finalists

As the show is nearing its end, six contestants are remaining in the game who are waiting for the final showdown of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu. The six finalists are Amardeep, Prashanth, Arjun, Priyanka, Shivaji and Yawar. Let’s know a bit more about the final six contestants.

1. Amardeep G

Amardeep G is a Telugu serial actor who switched careers from being an IT professional to acting. The actor is well-versed in dancing owing to his parents coming from a dancing background. The actor is married to Tejaswini Gowda. He has also appeared in several films like Krishnarjun Yudham, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, and more.

2. Arjun Ambati

Arjun Ambati is an Indian actor who is known for playing a transgender role in the 2016 film vigilante action film Arddhanaari. He was a software developer before pursuing his passion for acting.

3. Priyanka Jain

Priyanka Jain is a Telugu serial actress and model known for her role as Ammulu in the television soap opera called Mouna Raagam. The actress who started her career in 2017 with the series was later on also seen in films like Evadu Thakkuva Kaadu and Vinara Sodara Veera Kumara in Telugu.

4. Shivaji

Shivaji is an Indian actor, dubbing artist, and politician who is mostly known for his works in Telugu cinema. The actor has played lead roles in notable Telugu films like Missamma, Adirindayya Chandram, Taj Mahal, and many more. The actor has been part of various films, dubbed for other actors and recently partaken in a web series. The actor is also an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh.

5. Prince Yawar

Prince Yawar is an Indian model, television, and film actor who mainly works in the Telugu language. The contestant has acted in a couple of well-known Telugu TV serials like Naa Peru Meenakshi and Kalasi Unte Kaladu Sukham. He has also acted in other TV serials like Hitler Gari Pellam, Abhishekam, and Mounaporatam, along with a few TV commercials.

6. Pallavi Prashanth

Pallavi Prashanth is a farmer hailing from a village in the Telangana state. He made his digital debut on YouTube and made videos on his daily life and work. The contestant enjoys a huge public appeal on social media, which was apparently the reason for him to participate in the Bigg Boss competition, a big dream for him.

Moreover, from recent rumors, it is also being said that Pallavi Prashanth and Amardeep G were head-to-head in winning the title of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu but after defeating Amardeep, Prashanth won the title. It is a rumor as of now, and will only be officially confirmed once the show airs today at 7 pm.

