Bigg Boss Telugu season 7: How much do contestants charge to be on Nagarjuna's reality show?

Bigg Boss has quickly become one of the most entertaining ways to spend time on weekends. The show, which initially started off in Hindi, eventually branched off into Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali as well, with prominent faces from each industry hosting the show.

The Telugu version of the show is hosted by Nagarjuna, who has been part of the show since its third season. Over the years, the show has become quite popular among the audience, owing to the drama, controversies, and challenges that the contestants have to endure. In return, for participating in the reality show, the contestants receive a handsome remuneration.

The contestant remunerations from Bigg Boss 7

Apart from fame, the contestants also receive a hefty remuneration on a weekly basis, according to reports. It is reported that actor-politician Sivaji is the highest paid contestant in this season, receiving approximately 4 lakhs per week. He is closely followed by renowned actress turned politician Shakeela, who earned 3.5 lakhs per week. Check out what the contestants charge on a weekly basis below:

Priyanka Jain

Priyanka Jain is a television actress, known for her performances in shows like Mouna Raagam and Janaki Kalaganaledu. According to reports, the actress charges a fee of 2.5 lakh rupees per week.

Damini Bhatla

Damini Bhatla is a known singer, most renowned for her song Paccha Bottasi from Baahubali: The Beginning. It is reported that the actress charges Rs. 2 Lakhs per week.

Rathika Rose

Rathika Rose is an actress and internet celebrity, and reportedly charges 2 lakhs per week to be on the show.

Sobha Shetty

Sobha Shetty is a renowned TV actress, best known for her role as Dr. Monitha in the soap opera Karthika Deepam. The actress charges 2.5 lakhs per week, according to reports.

Kiran Rathore

Kiran Rathore is an actress who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films like Anbe Sivam, Kevvu Keka, and many more. The actress is said to charge 3 lakhs on the show.

Pallavi Prashanth

Pallavi Prashanth is a renowned YouTuber. He reportedly charges 1 lakh per week to be on Bigg Boss.

Tasty Teja

Tasty Teja is a comedian and YouTuber, best known for the food vlogs that he does on YouTube. According to reports, Teja charges 1.5 lakh rupees per week.

Subhashree Rayaguru

Subhashree Rayaguru is a famous actress and lawyer. Reports suggest that she charges 2 lakhs per week to be on the show.

Gautham Krishna

Advertisement

Gautham Krishna is an actor and a doctor, best known for his lead role in the film Aakasa Veedhullo. He reportedly charges 1.75 lakhs to be on the show.

Prince Yawar

Prince Yawar is a model and actor, who has featured in shows like Naa Peru Meenakshi and Abhishekam. According to reports, Prince charges 1.5 lakhs to be a part of the show.

Aata Sandeep

Renowned dance choreographer Aata Sandeep is also a part of the show. He reportedly charges 2.75 lakhs for featuring in it.

Shakeela

Shakeela is an actor and politician, having featured in over 250 films. The actress charges 3.5 lakhs as remuneration, according to reports.

Amardeep

Amardeep is a television actor, most known for his role in Siri Siri Muvvalu. It is reported that the actor charges 2.5 lakhs per week from the show.

Sivaji

Sivaji is a popular actor and politician. Having featured in films like Missamma and Pavitra. According to reports, the actor-politician charges 4 lakhs as his fees from the show.

The paychecks reiterate the level of competitiveness that the reality show has. Contestants compete for things much more than just the title. This helps to push the drama and stakes to a much higher level.



Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Deccan Chronicle. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Amardeep and Subha Shree battle for Power Astra task; Prince and Prashanth suffer injuries