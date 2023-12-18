Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Pallavi Prashanth's fans damages Amardeep Chowdary's vehicle severely
Pallavi Prashanth makes history as the first commoner to win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. Controversy erupts as fans clash, attacking and causing chaos.
YouTuber and farmer's son, Pallavi Prashanth, emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, making history as the first contestant from the common man category to achieve this feat. TV actor Amardeep Chowdary was the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 runner-up.
As the final episode aired, fans of the contestants gathered outside the studio in large numbers. Pallavi Prashanth's supporters were observed damaging the vehicles of other contestants and engaging in physical altercations with fans of other participants.
Pallavi Prashanth fans attacking Amardeep Chowdary's family and other contestants' cars
Pallavi Prashanth won the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu title, with serial actor Amardeep as the runner-up, as everyone became aware after the final episode aired. After the announcement, many fans of the contestants gathered to see the winner and the other contestants. This led to a clash between the contestants' fans at Annapurna Studios, the venue of the show's shooting, which had been happening for many days.
Pallavi Prashanth's fans celebrated unusually, causing damage to the other contestants' vehicles, and government property was also destroyed. The fan groups were seen triggering a heated exchange between the two sets of fans that escalated into physical altercations. They pushed, punched, and used foul language against each other. The incident extended to an RTC bus passing through Kondapur-Secunderabad, resulting in broken glass.
Amardeep, who emerged from the house, faced an aggressive crowd surrounding his vehicle. They attempted to attack and broke the car windows while shouting slogans, urging Amardeep to come out. Amardeep’s mother, Rupa and wife, Tejaswini Gowda, who were in the car, were seen terrified as the fans were seen attacking the car windows.
Many videos are circulating in which fans are seen standing on top of Amardeep Chowdary's car and posing for pictures. This incident created a lot of chaos near Annapurna Studios, prompting the police to intervene and disperse both groups, ensuring the safety of the other contestants by ensuring they reached their houses safely.
Visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing anger over the fans' actions. Many emphasize the need to treat the game as a game. Many other Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 contestants also took to their social media to express their dismay at the incidents they faced yesterday after the final episode.
Check out Amardeep Chowdary's car visuals which was seen damaged by Pallavi Prashanth fans below
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth's prize money and more
Pallavi Prashanth took home a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. Although the winner's cash prize was originally 50 lakhs, Prince Yawar's acceptance of a 15 lakh offer resulted in a deduction from the total.
In addition to the financial award, Pallavi Prashanth also received a cheque from Joyalukkas for Rs 15 lakhs, which he used to buy a luxury Breeza automobile and a diamond necklace. The trophy from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 was given to the winner by the program's host, Akkineni Nagarjuna.
Check out the video of Pallavi Prashanth after lifting the trophy below
Nagarjuna Reddy Ambati (Arjun) was the first of the top six contestants to leave the house, followed by Priyanka Jain in fifth place. Prince Yawar was in fourth place when he left, having accepted an unexpected offer of Rs. 15 lakh from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 producers.
Chanakya of the house, Sivaji, left in third place. The remaining two finalists were Amardeep Chowdary and Pallavi Prashanth, with Amardeep Chowdary narrowly missing out on the trophy for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7.
At the end of the show, everyone is against the behavior put forth by the so-called fans of Pallavi Prashanth, as they were seen reaching out to family members and attacking them personally, which was deemed unacceptable by all netizens who watched the visuals.
