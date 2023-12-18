Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth in legal trouble? Here's what we know

Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Telugu Bigg Boss Season 7, is now facing legal troubles as the Hyderabad Police have registered a case against the YouTuber. The case, filed at Jubilee Hills police station, includes various sections due to the chaos that ensued after Prashanth's victory as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7.

The season finale, which aired last night (Sunday), marked Prashanth as the Rythu Bidda (Farmer’s child) and the winner of the Bigg Boss title. However, the celebration took a dark turn after his followers began randomly damaging cars belonging to other contestants like Amardeep Chowdary and Ashwini Sree. Tensions escalated further, resulting in clashes between the supporters of Amardeep and Prashanth. Fans even damaged a few RTC buses during the chaos.

In response to these incidents, the Jubilee Hills Police have filed cases against Prashanth and his followers under sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 426, and 149, which involve willful destruction of private and public property. This Suo Moto case may lead to legal actions for Pallavi Prashanth shortly, which can tarnish the reputation of Bigg Boss Season 7.

More about the Pallavi Prashanth and Amardeep Chowdary fans attack

According to ongoing reports, the finale of Bigg Boss 7 took place on Sunday at Annapurna Studios, attracting large crowds of fans supporting both Amar and Prashanth. When Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner, celebrations turned chaotic, resulting in confrontations between rival fans. The altercations escalated to physical attacks, with fans pushing and punching each other.

During the chaos, the miscreants targeted six city buses of TSRTC, breaking their windows. They also damaged the glass of a Panjagutta police vehicle and a battalion bus deployed for security duties. Upon receiving the information, the police intervened, dispersing both groups and restoring order. The legal action stems from the mutual attacks, property damage, and the overall negative press surrounding the finale of Bigg Boss Season 7.

Reports suggest that Pallavi Prashanth faces potential legal consequences, and the untoward incidents have cast a shadow over the otherwise entertaining and widely followed reality show.

Meanwhile, the clash between fans not only marred the celebration of Prashanth's victory but also raised concerns about the impact of fan fervor on public safety during such events.

