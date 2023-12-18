Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth in legal trouble? Here's what we know
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth is currently facing legal action, as per reports. Read on to know the reason behind the same.
Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Telugu Bigg Boss Season 7, is now facing legal troubles as the Hyderabad Police have registered a case against the YouTuber. The case, filed at Jubilee Hills police station, includes various sections due to the chaos that ensued after Prashanth's victory as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7.
The season finale, which aired last night (Sunday), marked Prashanth as the Rythu Bidda (Farmer’s child) and the winner of the Bigg Boss title. However, the celebration took a dark turn after his followers began randomly damaging cars belonging to other contestants like Amardeep Chowdary and Ashwini Sree. Tensions escalated further, resulting in clashes between the supporters of Amardeep and Prashanth. Fans even damaged a few RTC buses during the chaos.
In response to these incidents, the Jubilee Hills Police have filed cases against Prashanth and his followers under sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 426, and 149, which involve willful destruction of private and public property. This Suo Moto case may lead to legal actions for Pallavi Prashanth shortly, which can tarnish the reputation of Bigg Boss Season 7.
More about the Pallavi Prashanth and Amardeep Chowdary fans attack
According to ongoing reports, the finale of Bigg Boss 7 took place on Sunday at Annapurna Studios, attracting large crowds of fans supporting both Amar and Prashanth. When Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner, celebrations turned chaotic, resulting in confrontations between rival fans. The altercations escalated to physical attacks, with fans pushing and punching each other.
During the chaos, the miscreants targeted six city buses of TSRTC, breaking their windows. They also damaged the glass of a Panjagutta police vehicle and a battalion bus deployed for security duties. Upon receiving the information, the police intervened, dispersing both groups and restoring order. The legal action stems from the mutual attacks, property damage, and the overall negative press surrounding the finale of Bigg Boss Season 7.
Reports suggest that Pallavi Prashanth faces potential legal consequences, and the untoward incidents have cast a shadow over the otherwise entertaining and widely followed reality show.
Meanwhile, the clash between fans not only marred the celebration of Prashanth's victory but also raised concerns about the impact of fan fervor on public safety during such events.
ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda surprises his fans in New York amid shoot for Family Star; Watch
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’