Bigg Boss Ultimate: Silambarasan TR to replace Kamal Haasan as the host?

Kamal Haasan, the host of the reality Bigg Boss show, has quit the OTT version of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Well, it has not even been two days and the rumours of who will be the next host have become the biggest buzz. Now, several rumours in the industry state that popular actor Silambarasan TR will step as the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

According to reports, Simbu is in talks to host the show. However, an official confirmation from the television channel is still awaited. Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan are some of the names who were in consideration to host the OTT version of the show.

It is to be noted that Sarathkumar has made a guest appearance in the show and Ramya Krishnan has hosted Tamil and Telugu versions when Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna couldn't make it.

On Monday, Kamal Haasan shared a statement to announce that he is opting out of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate due to a clash with shooting commitments of his upcoming film Vikram. However, the actor promised that he will be back as the show's host for the sixth season.

Meanwhile, on the other end, Simbu has Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has music by A.R. Rahman and is written by Jeyamohan. The actor has begun a new shooting schedule recently and also shared a stunning pic from the sets of the film.

He also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and both the movies are backed by Vels Film International.

