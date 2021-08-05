Biggest Box Office Battle: Prabhas VS Mahesh Babu VS Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati on Makar Sankranti 2022

Films releasing around the same time or on the same date is no big deal these days. Definitely, the box office trends, before and after the pandemic have changed but looks like South filmmakers are secure and confident about their content. The entertainment industry is coming back on track slowly with many big films already lined up for release in the last quarter of 2021 and 2022. Since filmmakers are picking up the dates for their respective film's release, the audience will witness a lot of box office clashes. Makar Sankranti 2022 will witness the biggest box office clash ever as Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and PSPK movie will lock horns. Not one but 4 Telugu movies will the screens in the Makar Sankranti week.

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam is releasing on January 14, 2022. Confirming the theatrical release of Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial, Prabhas wrote: "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand-new release date - 14th January 2022 worldwide! (sic)."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films that is all set to release just one day before Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Confirming the same, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi!"

PSPK Movie: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be seen together in the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Tentatively titled PSPK Rana Movie, the makers of the film recently dropped a big update. This Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer will hit screens on January 12, 2022. Yes, you read that right! It is going to be a mega clash with Prabhas and Mahesh Babu's films.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's first look from the film has already set high expectations and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, the release date is not out, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu have confirmed the big Makar Sankranti 2020 release. The makers tweeted, The mighty POWER STAR @PawanKalyan garu as #HariHaraVeeraMallu will arrive this Sankranthi 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil & Malayalam!."

It remains to see how well these films will perform at the box office without taking away each other’s profits.

