Biggest Face-Off: It’s Pawan Kalyan vs Nani vs Venkatesh at the Telugu box office this Christmas

It is always interesting when star vehicles clash with each other. We get to witness the fan wars, and the anticipation of which film is going to be a success is always exciting. The Telugu audience is set to witness a big clash this Christmas as there are three films with big stars that are anticipating their release. The three actors facing off against each other this Christmas are Pawan Kalyan, Nani, and Venkatesh, with their films OG, Nani 30, and Saindhav, respectively.

Pawan Kalyan, Nani, and Venkatesh face off at the box office

The three films are sure to draw audiences, but we would have to wait to find out who wins the draw and gets the maximum audience at the end of its theatrical run.

Among the three films, Venkatesh’s Saindhav can be termed a landmark film in his career, as it is his 75th film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav features Venkatesh in an intense avatar. It has been marketed as a Pan-Indian film and will have its release in all South Indian languages. Santosh Narayanan is expected to score the film.

OG is Directed by Sujeeth, whose last directorial film was Prabhas’s Saaho. Pictures of the star from the sets of the film have been making the rounds on social media and going viral. If the same reaction transcends to the theaters, then it will be a sureshot blockbuster. SS Thaman is going to do the music for OG.

Nani 30, which has not yet gotten an official title, is certain to be exciting. It also stars Mrunal Thakur in an important role, and it would be interesting to see her again after she wowed the Telugu audience with Sita Ramam. Fans are also looking forward to watching this fresh pairing. Nani has always mesmerized everyone with his strong acting skills, including earlier this year with Dasara. No matter the outcome of the film, there is no doubt that the actor will again give a masterful performance.

Christmas clash at the box office

All three films have many things in common. One major commonality between all three films is the presence of famous Hindi film actors in them, with Emraan Hashmi in OG, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Saindhav, and Mrunal in Nani 30.

Well, it would surely be interesting to see which of the three films Telugu movie lovers mostly go for. It will also be a verdict on the individual star power of its lead actors.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kamal Hasaan revealed Shah Rukh Khan did Hey Ram on THIS one CONDITION