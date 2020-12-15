Biggest South Films Announced in 2020: Prabhas starrer Salaar to Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

2020 was a rollercoaster ride for everyone. Talking specifically for the movie industry, COVID-19 brought the entire Indian film industry to a standstill. Following the lockdown due to Coronavirus, the cinema halls were shut down and the shooting of the films were stalled. However, the filmmakers and actors did not let down their enthusiasm and continued working on their upcoming projects by making movie announcements and releasing posters. This year, the South Indian Film industry witnessed the biggest movie announcements ever. From Prabhas' Salaar, Adipurush to Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Vijay Deverakonda's untitled project with Sukumar among others, a lot of movies were announced this year.

From biopics, sequels to sports dramas, thrillers and more films are set to release in the coming year. As 2020 is coming to an end, let us take you through all the anticipated South films that were announced this year and are slated to hit screens in 2021 and 2022. Here's a look at what the coming year is set to unfold.

1. Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

After Sarileru Neekevvaru success, Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paatu was announced this year. The film is directed by Parasuram and will see Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. Sharing the first look on his Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata...Blockbuster start for another hattrick."

2. Salaar:

Baahubali star Prabhas has teamed up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a film titled, Salaar. Releasing this big news to his fans on social media, the Saaho actor wrote, "Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR..Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur @prashanthneel."

3. Adipurush:

Adipurush is another biggest project starring Prabhas in the lead role and will be directed by Om Raut. The Pan-India film will star Sai Ali Khan and the actor will play the antagonist. The makers are yet to announce the female lead of the high-budget film.

4. Prabhas 21:

Prabhas is unstoppable clearly! The Baahubali star has teamed up with Mahanti director Nag Ashwin for an untitled film. He will be seen opposite in the film, which is tentatively called Prabhas 21.

5. Thalapathy 65:

The much-awaited announcement was made this year! While fans are waiting for Master to hit the screens, Thalapathy Vijay has teamed up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his 65th film. Sun Pictures, who are backing the project, took to social media and shared an official update about the same. Take a look below:

6. Vijay Devarakonda and Sukumar untitled:

Director Sukumar and actor Vijay Deverakonda announced their collaboration, which is a pan-India project. The news took social media by storm. Sharing the news with fans on social media, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "The actor in me is super excited..The audience in me is celebrating!..We guarantee you memorable Cinema..I can't wait to be on set with @aryasukku sirrr."

7. AA21:

Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for an untitled project. Sharing the news with moviegoers, the actor wrote, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys."

8. Hey Sinamika:

Hey Sinamika, rom-com starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal was announced this year. The film marks the first directorial venture of ace Kollywood choreographer Brindha Gopal.

9. Jana Gana Mana:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming project Jana Gana Mana has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film will be directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

10. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Vignesh Shivan shared a Valentine's Day surprise by making an announcement of his next project titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara in te lead roles.

11. D43 and D44:

Dhanush is coming with not one but two big films that were announced in 2020. Both the untitled films have been making the right noise since its inception.

11. Samantha and Ashwin Saravanan's untitled:

Samantha Akkineni has teamed up with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan for a yet-untitled Tamil horror-thriller.

12. Maanaadu:

Silambarasan TR's highly-anticipated film, Maanaadu is with director Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, and Premgi Amaren.

13. Lucifer Telugu remake:

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the lead role in Lucifer Telugu remake. The Malayalam original was directed by actor Prithviraj with Mohanlal playing the lead. Mohan Raja will be helming the Telugu remake.

Well, the list of films goes on and on! Which movies are you eagerly looking forward to? Let us know in the comment section below.