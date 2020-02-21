Bigil actor Indraja Sankar stuns everyone with her latest photo shoot; Check it out

Indraja Sankar, who shared screen space with Kollywood star Vijay in Bigil, took to her Instagram space and shared her pictures from a recent photo shoot in which she looks sizzling.

Indraja Sankar, who took everyone by surprise with her outstanding performance in the Vijay starrer Bigil, has now stunned everyone with her jaw dropping photo shoot. In her latest Instagram post, she shared the pictures from the photoshoot, in which she gave massive fashion goals. She was seen with a maroon dress and completed the look with flawless subtle makeover. The post has now taken over the internet and she is the talk of the K’Town.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Make it happen, shock everyone!! Best thing I did was to believe the vision of Sathya anna and the entire team who believed in me and made this happen. I thank the entire team who worked on the shoot for such beautiful outfits and the new outlook." In Bigil, she played the role of a football player, who got trained by a coach played by actor Vijay. The film occupied the headlines recently, after Income Tax officials conducted a search at the office and residence of AGS Productions, who bankrolled the film.

IT raids were also conducted at the residence of actor Vijay, who played the lead role in the film.

The raids came after Archana Kalpathy took to her Twitter space and thanked the fans of actor Vijay ahead of the film’s 100th day in theaters.Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, had Vijay in dual roles, one of a gangster father Rayappan and the other his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. The film had Vivekh, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in key roles andNayanthara as the female lead.

