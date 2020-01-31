Bigil famed actor Amritha Aiyer to make her Tollywood debut; Check details

Amritha Aiyer, who appeared as a football champion in Vijay starrer sports drama Bigil, is all set to make her Tollywood debut.

Tollywood star Ram Pothineni is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Red, which is being directed by Nenu Sailaja and Chitralahari famed Tirumala Kishore. When the film was officially announced last year, fans of Ram Pothineni went gaga. It is being reported that the film, which is touted to be a triller, is the Telugu remake of Arun Vijay’s acclaimed film, Thadam, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose music for Red.

It is well known that the film has Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma as the female leads in the film, and it announced officially by the makers too. Now, in a surprising addition to the cast list, the makers have announced that the film will also have Amritha Aiyer, who rose to fame after her performance in movies Bigil. She was seen as a football champion in the vijay starrer. While we can never forget her role as Thendral in the sports drama, her debut in Tollywood will be Red.

However, there is no official detail about her role in the film. We can’t help but wait for few more months to know about it. Red is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 9 and it is being produced by Krishna Pothineni.

Credits :Twitter

Read More