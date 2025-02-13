Bigil OTT release on Valentine's Day: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara's sports action drama online

Bigil was a sports action drama that hit the big screens in 2019. Directed by Atlee, the film featured Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, with Nayanthara as the female lead. Although years have passed since its release, fans still can’t get over it. Continue reading to find out where to stream it online this Valentine's Week.

Where to watch Bigil

Bigil is currently streaming on the Simply South App as a Valentine's Day special. The Thalapathy Vijay film is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Bigil

The story of Bigil revolves around Michael Rayappan, a gangster from Chennai who is dedicated to helping the people of his slum. He shares a lighthearted bond with Angel (Nayanthara) and has an ongoing feud with Daniel. One night, Daniel attacks Michael and Kathir, a football coach. The latter is left paralyzed, forcing him to step down. To keep the Tamil Nadu women’s team in the championship, he urges Michael to take over as coach.

Years ago, Michael was a rising football star. His dreams ended when his father, Rayappan, was murdered. Seeking revenge, he killed Alex and took charge of his father’s gang. In the present, Michael struggles to gain the team's trust but eventually earns their support. He also exposes Sharma, a corrupt official.

Advertisement

Despite Daniel’s sabotage, he leads the team to victory. Tamil Nadu wins the championship, and Michael dedicates the win to Kathir. In the end, he turns to coaching and mentoring Daniel’s son, who proudly calls him Bigil.

Cast and crew of Bigil

Bigil is directed by Atlee, who also co-wrote the screenplay with S. Ramana Girivasan. The story is penned by Atlee, while the film is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh. Starring Vijay in dual roles alongside Nayanthara, the film features Jackie Shroff, Kathir, and Vivek in key roles. The cinematography is handled by G. K. Vishnu, with editing by Ruben. The music for the film, including its songs, is composed by A. R. Rahman.