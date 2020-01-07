Bigil’s sensational actor Indhuja to be featured in Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman? Find out

Actor Indhuja, who was applauded for her outstanding performance in Vijay's Bigil, will be seen playing a role in Nayanthara's next film, Mookuthi Amman.

It is well known that lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen playing a titular role in Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors in the last week of November. Now, in a sweet surprise, actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay in his last outing Bigil, will be making a cameo in Mookuthi Amman. In Bigil, Indhuja was seen as a football player, while Nayanthara played a physiotherapist.

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RK Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'. The makers are planning to wrap the shooting in one schedule in Nagarcoil.

Meanwhile, Indhuja will next be seen in Vijay Antony's Khaki. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be seen as the lead lady in Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will hit the big screens on January 9. The film is produced by Lyca productions. Director AR Murugadoss has been giving little treats to Rajinikanth fans every now and then. He released glimpses of two songs from the movie - Chumma Kizhi and Dumm Dumm. Today, the makers released another motion picture.

