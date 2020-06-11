Bigil star Vijay refused to come out for shooting on a film set, reveals Vanitha Vijayakumar

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has recently made a shocking revelation about Thalapathy Vijay. Read further to know more about the same.

Thalapathy Vijay does not need any introduction. The South star has been ruling the hearts of millions ever since he made his debut in films and continues to do so even now. However, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has recently opened up about an incident from the initial days of the Bigil actor’s career which is rarely known to anyone. The actress has revealed that Vijay did not like some of the costumes that were allotted to him.

We are talking about the initial stages of the actor’s career here which dates back to the 90s. So, as revealed by Vanitha in an interview, Vijay had once refused to come out and shoot for the song Allah Un Aanai from the film Chandralekha as he hated the costume that was given to him. Spilling the beans about the same, the actress states that there were no designers during that time and the actors had wear clothes that were made by the costumers.

Talking about Vanitha, the actress has reached the heights of popularity once again post her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. As for Vijay, the superstar is currently gearing up for his next movie that has been titled Master. It also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramanian, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and others in significant roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Master which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

