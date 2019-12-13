Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay starrer tops the chart of the highest grossing Tamil film of the year

The producer of Bigil shared a post on her Twitter account about the film becoming the highest grosser of the year among Tamil films.

The south flick Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay has topped the chart of the highest grossing Tamil film of the year. The sports-based drama which revolves around a woman's football team was helmed by ace director Atlee. The film Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead completed 50 days of run today. The fans and film audience across the globe flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the film on the eve of the film completing 50 days at the cinemas. The Atlee directorial saw south megastar Thalapathy Vijay essay a double role. This film was one of the most awaited films from the south film industry. The film was backed by Archana Kalapathi.

The producer of Bigil also shared a post on her Twitter account about the film becoming the highest grosser of the year among Tamil films. The fans congratulated the producer as well. The film Bigil made headlines when its trailer got delayed, and fans started flooding social media, asking about the film's trailer. The producer, Archana Kalapathi gave the reason for the delay that the director and his creative team was working on the trailer and that it also had to be sent to the censor board for certification. The film Bigil had Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead.

As Bigil completes 50 days at the box office to become the highest grossing Tamil movie of the year across the world we would like to thank each every one of you who loved the film and watched it in theaters near you#TeamBigil — Archana Kalpathi (archanakalpathi) December 13, 2019

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also featured Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, Amritha, and Reba Monica John in key roles. The music direction of the film Bigil was done by Academy Award winner AR Rahman. The songs from the film Bigil became instant chartbusters and proved to be a hit among the fans.

