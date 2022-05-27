Biju Menon, Joju George win Best Actors, Hridayam bags Best movie, full list of 52nd Kerala State Film Awards
Over 142 films including theatrical releases and OTT releases, 29 films were chosen for the 52nd Kerala State Awards.
The 52nd Kerala State Awards have been announced by Cultural Minister, Saji Cherian with many acclaimed celebs winning awards. Joju George and Biju Menon bagged the Best Actor award. While Joju won the award for his performance in films like Madhuram, Thuramukham, Freedom Fight and Nayattu, Biju won for movies like Joju and Aarkkariyam. Revathi, who has contributed many great characters to Malayalam cinema, has won the Best Actor (Female) award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards.
Jury chairman Saeed Akhtar Mirza shared that selecting the Best Actor was extremely difficult. However, they chose Joju George and Biju Menon for their outstanding performance in more than one movie.
Over 142 films including theatrical releases and OTT releases were submitted for the awards this year, under various categories. And out of many, 29 films were chosen to be analyzed by a panel, chaired by Bollywood filmmaker and screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza. Here’s a look at who won what:
Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji
Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala
Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
Best Film – Hridhyam
Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu
Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham
Best Screenplay – Joji, Syam Pushkaran
Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
Best Child Artist - Sneha Anu for Thala
Best Music Director – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali
Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane
Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji
Best Lyricist – Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam
Minnal Murali, the Tovino Thomas film, won more awards – best visual effects and best costume design. Nayattu, Prappada, Thala and many other content based movies won many awards.
Also Read: Minnal Murali to Drishyam 2: Malayalam movies that deserved big-screen release