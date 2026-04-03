Biker Twitter Reactions: 9 Tweets to read before watching Sharwanand in the sports drama film

The Telugu star Sharwanand's latest film, a motocross sports action drama Biker has hit the theaters on April 3, 2026. The film is quickly gaining momentum among fans. Early reactions highlight thrilling racing sequences, stylish visuals, and a powerful climax as major strengths. Beyond the action, the emotionally driven father-son storyline has resonated well with viewers, adding depth to the narrative. Blending speed, emotion, and mass appeal, Biker is emerging as a crowd-pleaser, particularly attracting youth and action film enthusiasts across theatres.



Here's what X (former Twitter) users had to say about Biker:



One Twitter user called it a must-watch film and wrote, "Best movie experience Father and son emotions, love story Raj Shekhar garu character highlight of the movie Pre interval Race track superb presentation Bgm, screenplay excellent Must watch movie."

Another fan hailed the actor and commented as, "Biker One Word Review Tollywood F1 BGM And Top Class Visuals Lead Actors Performance Racing Scenes Are Very Racy Goosebumps Interval & Climax Banging Block Buster Again In Cinemas."

Third Twitter user called the film extraordinary and wrote, "Extraordinary Movie First 15Mins to post interval going to absolute Cinema mode.. Second Half of the movie Worthy ticket..Literally especially that climax..Mad..Mad...Madd.. Thop Director..Thop Music..Thop Production Quality.. Congratulations."

About the film Biker



Apart from Sharwanand as the main lead actor, Biker also features Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni, Dr. Rajasekhar, Brahmaji in key roles. It has Shashank, Dayanand Reddy, and Bullet Sunil in supporting roles. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the sports flick is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under UV Creations. The film is touted as India’s first motocross-based sports drama, introducing a new concept to Telugu cinema. Music for the Sharwanand starrer has been composed by Ghibran Vaibodha.

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