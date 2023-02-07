Bilal: Mammootty’s next with Amal Neerad to go for floors soon; A major UPDATE is on its way

Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema is going through a highly exciting phase in his acting career, with some unique and promising projects in the pipeline. The veteran actor is set to essay the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal once again, in the highly anticipated project Bilal . The Amal Neerad directorial, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's 2007-released neo-noir action thriller Big B, was originally announced in 2017. However, Mammootty has now dropped a major update on the long-delayed project.

In a recent interaction with the media during the promotional event of his upcoming cop thriller Christopher, Mammootty opened up about Bilal. The megastar confirmed that the final round of script work for the film is in progress, and added that the Big B sequel is set to go on floors soon. Interestingly, Mammootty also revealed that he was supposed to meet Amal Neerad for the discussions on Bilal on Monday, but the actor-director duo had to postpone the plans due to their busy schedules. When he was asked when we can expect an update on Bilal, Mammootty answered 'Let's see' with a wide smile, hinting that something exciting is on cards.

About Mammootty's Christopher

Coming to Christopher, the cop thriller which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, is set to hit the theatres on February 9, Thursday. The promo song of the film was officially launched at the grand event held at Lulu Mall of Kochi, recently. The cast and crew members of the film, including Mammootty, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others attended the event. The promo song, which is a rap song, is penned and performed by Jack Styles and composed by Justin Varghese.

The B Unnikrishnan directorial is penned by Udhay Krishna. Amala Paul, Sneha, and Aishwarya Lakshmi appear as the female leads in the project. Vinay Rai, Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Jinu Abraham, Vineeta Kosi, and others appear in the supporting roles. The cinematography is handled by Faiz Siddiqui. Manoj handles the editing.