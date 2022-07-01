Bill Gates follows Mahesh Babu on Instagram; Says 'great minds eat alike' as he shares pic with him & Namrata

Mahesh Babu, who is currently in New York, recently met Bill Gates and shared a pic with him, and took on social media by storm. Now, on Thursday, Bill Gates reshared Mahesh Babu's pic with Namrata on his Twitter and Instagram profiles. In fact, the billionaire also followed the superstar on Instagram, thereby making fans go frenzy.

Sharing the pic of Mahesh Babu and Namrata, Bill Gates captioned the post: "Being in New York is always fun - you never know who you'll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata." The billionaire also shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram story and wrote, "Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata."

Bill Gates reposted Mahesh Babu's tweet and wrote, "Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!."

Mahesh Babu is currently on a long holiday with his family. From Switzerland to Italy, the family is exploring the European region and having the best time ever. They have also been sharing adorable pics from their vacation, thereby setting major family goals.

Mahesh Babu is currently on a long break before he begins the shoot of his next film with Trivikram Srinivas, SSMB28. The film marks the second collaboration between actor and director after Khalija in 2010. Pooja Hegde is the female lead of the film.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. While it is reported that the film could be based on African Jungle Adventure, however, the project is still under discussion. An idea or script has not been confirmed yet.