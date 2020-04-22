Billa 2 actor Theepetti Ganesan posts a video seeking Thala Ajith’s help; Raghava Lawrence jumps to the rescue

After Thala Ajith's former costar Theepetti Ganesan from the film, Billa 2 posted an emotional video, Raghava Lawrence came for the rescue of the actor.

Raghava Lawrence is known as a person who puts humanity before everything else. While his dance school for physically challenged children is going on, the actor has been helping the needy with his maximum efforts. Recently, his tremendous donation of Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Relief Funds for COVID-19 made the headlines. Now, he has promised financial aid to a former co-star of Thala Ajith from the film Billa 2.

Theepetti Ganesan posted an emotional video a couple of days back explaining his financial crisis, and how he has been struggling to meet his daily needs. In the video, he sought the help of Thala Ajith for financial aid. The video caught the attention of Raghava Lawrence, who shared the video on his micro blogging website. He also asked for the actor’s contact information and promised aid to provide proper education to Ganesan’s children.

Raghava Lawrence stated that he would share the video with Thala Ajith’s manager and make sure that it reaches the actor. He wrote on Twitter, "Hi brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details."

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

Credits :Twitter

