Billa 2 and Renigunta fame Theepetti Ganesan passes away in Madurai after suffering heart attack

Before this, Theepetti Ganesan made the headlines after his video went viral on social media where he requested Thala AJith to offer him financial aid during the lockdown.
Actor Theepetti Ganesan who shot to fame after acting in films like Billa 2, Renigunta, Kolamavu Kokila and Ustad Hotel passed away after suffering from an illness in Madurai. As per the media reports, the actor had a massive heart attack. Director Seenu Ramasamy whose films have had the actor in supporting roles, took to his social media space and offered his condolences. Announcing the news, he revealed how shocked he is to know about the actor’s demise.

Seenu Ramsamy tweeted as, "I was shocked to know the sad demise of actor Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in my films. He was under treatment at Madurai Rajaji Hospital. Heartfelt condolences Ganesa". Last year, Ganesan made the headlines after his viral video took the internet by storm. He posted a video seeking for financial aid from Thala Ajith. He sought netizens’ help to reach Thala Ajith.

The video became a huge news after it caught the attention of Raghava Lawrence. He shared the video and promised to get in touch with Thala Ajith’s manager to offer him help. He also offered financial aid to Ganesan. Later, Bigg Boss Tamil 1 fame and lyricist Snehan met Ganesan at his residence and promised to offer financial aid. His demise has come as a huge shock to the industry people. Twitter is flooding with condolence messages for the actor from his fans.

