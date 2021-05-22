Billa Pandi writer MMS Moorthy passes away due to COVID 19

It is reported that he suffered from COVID 19. However, no official confirmation on the reason for his demise is made yet.

The past few months have been uncertain to the fans of Kollywood. We have lost several veterans and budding artists to COVID 19 and other reasons. While we have not yet overcome the loss of actor Vivek and the wife of Arunraja Kamaraj, yet another shocker has hit the Kollywood industry. Writer of the popular film Billa Pandi, MMS Moorthy passed away on Friday. It is reported that he suffered from COVID 19. However, no official confirmation on the reason for his demise is made yet.

Popular producer and actor RK Suresh announced the news of his demise on social media. He wrote, “Rip! Billapandi writer mms Moorthy! Miss u mama!” Condolences have been pouring in for the family from Moorthy’s fans and friends. Before this, director KV Anand passed away after contracting the virus. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Murugadoss, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal shared their condolence messages on social media.

Rip Billapandi writer mms Moorthy miss u mama pic.twitter.com/RBQwpT8UeJ — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) May 20, 2021

Earlier this week, Tamil film director Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja passed away due to Covid-19 complications. The filmmaker and his wife had both tested positive for the Coronavirus recently, while Sindhuja developed complications and succumbed to it while getting treatment at a private hospital. Arunraja is reportedly showing signs of recovery. A month ago, popular supporting actor Vivekh passed away after suffering a heart attack. His demise sent a huge shock-wave to the people of Tamil Nadu, and he was cremated with government’s honour in Chennai.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×