Billa to Mannan: 5 Rajinikanth films that were adapted from other movies

Back in 1975, the Indian film industry was blessed with one of the most celebrated actors, Rajinikanth. He stepped into Kollywood with filmmaker K. Balachander's romantic entertainer Apoorva Raagangal with Kamal Haasan in the lead. Ever since his first appearance on the silver screen, he has been ruling countless hearts over a period of almost five decades. Apart from leaving everyone in awe of his acting prowess, Rajinikanth has also done some praiseworthy work as a producer and screenwriter during his tenure. Over the years, he has rightfully earned the title of a 'superstar' and is one of the most sought-after actors right now not only in the South but also in Bollywood.

It might be surprising to know that some of his movies are remakes, which he successfully turned into hits. Today, we will be revisiting some popular movies of Rajinikanth that are a rehash of another film. Billa The first in the list, Rajinikanth was seen essaying a double role as Billa and Rajappa in the 1980 action thriller, Billa. Made under the direction of R Krishnamurthy, the project is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 movie, Don. Apart from the protagonist, the drama also featured Sripriya and K. Balaji in crucial roles. The venture did tremendously well at the box office and became a turning point in Rajinikanth's career trajectory.

Thillu Millu Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt's 1979 film Gol Maal is a classic and holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs. Back in 1981, Rajinikanth was seen reprising Amol Palekar's character in the laughter ride titled Thillu Millu. Adhering to the demand of the role, he appeared in a clean-shaven look and shaved his mustache for the film. The comedy-drama also starred Thengai Srinivasan, Nagesh, Sowkar Janaki, Madhavi, Poornam Vishwanathan, and Viji Chandrasekhar in pivotal roles. Thillu Millu was directed by filmmaker K Balachandar.

Mr Bharath Rajinikanth was again seen in another remake of Trishul starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Shahi Kapoor. Titled Mr. Bharath, the project was helmed by S. P. Muthuraman. The movie talks about a young man, who is on a quest for revenge on his father as he cheated on his mother. The cast included Sathyaraj, Ambika, Goundamani, and S. V. Shekhar, among others in key roles. Just like the original drama, Mr. Bharath also turned out to be a huge commercial success.

Mannan Following this, he was seen in the remake of the Kannada movie Anuraga Aralithu, which was a cinematic adaptation of a novel of the same name. P. Vasu directed the project with Vijayashanti, Manorama, Kushboo, Visu, and Goundamani in prominent roles, along with others. Mannan narrates the story of a factory union leader, who is forced to marry his arrogant boss by the hand of fate. While he is stuck in a loveless marriage, his heart belongs to his ladylove Meena. Continuing the success streak, this movie was also a triumph at the box office.

Viduthalai Once again Thalaiva went for a remake in 1986 with Feroz Khan’s action entertainer Qurbani. He portrayed the role done by Feroz Khan in the original film. Meanwhile, Sandalwood star Vishnuvardhan was seen playing the role of Vinod Khanna. K. Vijayan Viduthalai directed this project named Viduthalai. The movie further starred Soori and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles.