Bimbisara Teaser: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer is a grand mythological drama

Kalyan Ram is currently working on the prestigious project Bimbisara, which has set major expectations among the audiences after the first look and motion poster. Today the teaser has been released and it looks grand and thrilling. The concept looks appealing and has caught everyone's attention.

The film is based on the 5th century King of Magadha of the Haryanka dynasty. Kalyan Ram will be reportedly playing a dual role. He will portray a warrior who will be protecting his kingdom, While on the other he will be seen as a modern-day youngster who fights for society.

Sharing the teaser, Kalyan Ram wrote on Twitter, "A Time Travel From Evil To Good'#BimbisaraTeaser out now!."

The film will reportedly be high on VFX and is being made as a high-budget film in Kalyan’s career so far.

Bimbisara is directed by Vashist and produced by K. Hari Krishna under the NTR Arts banner. Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tresa are the leading ladies. Cinematography is by Chota K. Naidu while Tammiraju handles the editing. Music is by Chirantann Bhatt. In Addition to this project, Kalyan Ram has another project lined up with the debutant director Rajendra. This movie will be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.