Bimbisara trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram looks intimidating as a ruler with an iron fist in the fantasy drama

The trailer of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's forthcoming Telugu fantasy drama Bimbisara is here. Penned and helmed by Mallidi Vashist, the video gives us an insight into the life of Emperor Bimbisara, a ruler of the Magadha Empire with an iron fist from the 5th century BC. Bimbisara has all the traits of a narcissistic. He is even heard saying at one point, “I am the God and I’m the devil.”

Although the storyline does not revolve around just the king, it also has a parallel narration with modern times. The king lands in the modern world through time travel and experiences the new times as a suit-clad rich man. Nevertheless, such a story cannot be completed without a delusional antagonist, who aspired to make the world bow down at his feet and the film enjoys that.

Check out the trailer below:

Backed by Hari Krishna K under the banner of N. T. R. Arts, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain in key roles. This period drama is scheduled to release on 5 August this year. The dialogues of the film have been provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.

Now coming to the technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer of the flick and Tammi Raju is the editor. M. M. Keeravani has scored the music for the venture.

In addition to this, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has another project with the first-time director Rajendra in his kitty. This movie will be financed by the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers.

