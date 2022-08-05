Bimbisara Twitter Review: Fans term Kalyan Ram starrer blockbuster, 'best performance of his career'

The Tollywood fans are in for a treat today as they have not one, but two major releases to watch in the theatre. Besides Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam, Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy drama Bimbisara has also made it to the cinema halls this morning. Cinema-goers lined up outside the ticket counters to see the primary show of the film. Post witnessing the movie, netizens took to Twitter and shared their opinion regarding this adventure flick.

A fan wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations entire team of #Bimbisara Blockbuster Movie emotional story background score @mmkeeravaani Garu All actress good performance Director @DirVassishta @NANDAMURIKALYAN." Meanwhile, Another Twitterati penned on the micro-blogging site, "Just completed #bimbisarareview @DirVassishta bro BB hit #Bimbisara Time travel tho vachinaa concept bagundhi @NANDAMURIKALYAN Anna best carrier performance ichadu.ScreenPlay.Bgm.Aa graphics.VFX shots r.Heroines ki scope ledhucan't wait for part-2 @NTRArtsOfficial."

Bimbisara enjoys a very thrilling storyline of a powerful king from ancient times, who lands in modern times through time travel. He experiences a completely new life after he turns into a suit-clad rich man, with money as the new form of power. The flick enjoys a parallel narration with two timelines.

Financed by Hari Krishna K under the banner of N. T. R. Arts, the venture also has Catherine Tresa and Warina Hussain in crucial roles. Now coming to the film's technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer and Tammi Raju is the editor. Additionally, Baahubali fame composer M. Keeravani provided the music for the movie. The dialogues of the film have been penned by Vasudev Muneppagari.

