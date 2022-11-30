Biopic on Siddaramaiah on the cards; Vijay Sethupathi to play the former CM?

As the project is in the discussion stages, further details about the cast and crew of the movie are still under wraps. Also, an official announcement of the venture is still awaited.

A new buzz that has created excitement in the Sandalwood circles is that a biopic on former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is on the cards. The followers of the politician will be backing the project. If the reports are to be believed, Vikram acto r Vijay Sethupathi is being considered to play the titular role in the film. Recently, Siddaramaiah spoke to the media and confirmed that some people from the Kanakagiri constituency have approached him for the biopic.

Vijay Sethupathi to reunite with Kamal Haasan

In addition to this, Vijay Sethupathi will soon be reuniting with superstar Kamal Haasan for director H Vinoth's next. Producer Udhayanidhi Stalin recently confirmed that the Vikram duo will be teaming up with the Valimai director for the movie named KH 233 for now. The film is likely to be officially launched soon. According to the reports, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to essay a pivotal role in the untitled drama.Upcoming projects

Vijay Sethupathi will also be a part of filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi's forthcoming pan-India drama Michael. With Sundeep Kishan as the lead, the movie also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles, along with others. With Divyansha Kaushik as the leading lady, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will play the antagonist in the film.

Financed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in association with Karan C Productions LLP, Ranjit Jeyakodi has penned the script for the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's next release will be Ponram's directorial DSP. Anukreethy Vas will be seen as the female lead in the drama.

