Bioscope OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Sankagiri Rajkumar's comedy drama film online

Bioscope: The Story of the Story hit the big screens ahead of the Pongal and Sankranti festivities on January 3. Helmed by Sankagiri Rajkumar, the movie received mixed responses from audiences at the box office. However, it is now set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Bioscope

Bioscope: The Story of the Story will start streaming on Aha from January 31 onwards. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handle. They wrote, "Indha mupathi onnu namba #Bioscope padam varudhu kannu. #ahaFind-la paathu enjoy panunga."

Official trailer and plot of Bioscope

Bioscope explores the making of Sankagiri Rajkumar’s debut film, Vengayam, which critiqued superstitions. The movie draws from a personal tragedy that deeply impacted the director. Set in Salem, the story follows Rajkumar and his farming family. After an astrologer predicts a grim future for his brother, the latter falls into despair and ends his life. Struck by grief, Rajkumar finds inspiration in this loss and decides to create Vengayam.

The film begins as a look into filmmaking and gradually shifts to social commentary. Rajkumar, rejected by producers, relies on his villagers and limited resources to fund his dream. The mix of intentional humor makes the journey both emotional and compelling.

Cast and crew of Bioscope

Bioscope: The Story of the Story is directed, written, and produced by Sankagiri Rajkumar. Interestingly, he also stars in the film alongside Manickam, Muththayi and Vellayammal. The cinematography and editing are also handled by Rajkumar. The music is composed by Taj Noor, and the film is produced under the banner of 25 Dots Creations. According to reports, some of the portions of the film were also shot in the United States to reach a wider audience.

