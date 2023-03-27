Birthday boy Ram Charan greets fans amid cheers and whistles; Jr NTR sends wishes to his 'brother'

The global star, Ram Charan, who has impressed everyone with his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, is celebrating his 37th birthday today. On the special day, the actor greeted his sea of fans waiting for him as he stepped out in Hyderabad. The actor waved at fans from his car's sunroof and thanked them.

Ram Charan is receiving overwhelming love from his fans on a special day. Fans couldn't keep calm as the actor greeted them. They kept on cheering, shouting, and whistling as he waved at them from the car. The RRR looked simple yet dashing in blue casual attire.

On Sunday, hundreds of fans gathered today at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium for a special event organised for Ram Charan's fans. Also seen at the event were Sai Dharam Tej and Naga Babu. However, the highlight of the event was when hundreds of fans together waved their cell phone flashlights and sang the birthday song for Ram Charan.

Watch Ram Charan greets his fans on his birthday:



Jr NTR wishes Ram Charan on birthday

Social media is filled with wishes and love for Ram Charan from fans, family, and friends. From father Chiranjeevi to close friends Kiara Advani, Samantha, and many others wished. The actor's brother and RRR co-star Jr NTR also took to Twitter and wished the birthday boy. He penned a simple yet lovely note, "Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast !!."

From attending family get-togethers to enjoying dinners, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have only grown closer. The spirit of their bromance aptly gets captured in the celebratory posts they shared for each other. For almost the last few years, Jr NTR never missed Ram Charan on his birthday. It is also revealed that he also visits Charan's house at 12 PM after wrapping up the birthday celebrations of his wife Pranathi. Their bond grew inseparable after working on RRR.



About Game Changer

On the special occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, fans are thrilled to be getting updates about his next RC15. The title of the film has been revealed and it's Game Changer. The next update is that the first look of the actor from the film will be released at 3:00 PM today.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar and features Kiara Advani as the female lead.