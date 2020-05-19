Birthday boy Sid Sriram's beautiful rendition to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho title track wins hearts

A few days ago, Sid Sriram took to Facebook and shared his version of the beautiful Hindi song Kal Ho Naa Ho from Shah Rukh Khan's film.

One of the most sought-after singers in the South Indian film industry, Sid Sriram turns a year older today, May 19 and music lovers are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Gained popularity with the song "Adiye" sung for the soundtrack of Kadal (2013), which was composed by A. R. Rahman, Sid Sriram has sung numerous songs over the years and has won many 'Best Playback Singer' awards. On his birthday eve, Sid thanked his fans for all the love and support. He tweeted, "I'll be putting up a proper post later today/tomorrow but just wanted to let yall that I see all the wishes coming in, I love y'all. Blessed and grateful beyond words. All love, no hate forever."

A few days ago, he also shared a video of him singing popular titled track Kal Ho Naa Ho from 's film. Sid took to Facebook and shared his version of the beautiful Hindi song from Shah Rukh Khan's film. He wrote, "I dig colours and really love this song, it's very close to my heart. Made this version with the utmost respect for and love to the original version and its creators."

He further wrote, "Shot this on the og iphone 6, edited on imovie..Sending you all my love during this long downtime. Stay safe...All love, no hate."

Sid Sriram singing SRK's song is winning hearts. Twitterati have been sharing the video today as they wish him on his birthday.

