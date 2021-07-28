Birthday Special: 5 drool worthy PHOTOS of Dulquer Salmaan to leave you gushing over his handsomness

Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his birthday today and the handsome actor has turned 35. He is the son of popular Malayalam actor Mammootty and has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and also Hindi movies in his career span of about eight years. Dulquer Salman’s films don’t have any language barriers, he is loved by everyone in the nation. Dulquer Salmaan made millions of people fall in love with his outstanding performances and charming looks, which thereby got him a tag of ‘heartthrob of the South.’

Dulquer Salmaan is one such actor who can makes everyone go weak in the knees with his photos. From charming boyish look to intense beard look, the actor knows how to catch the attention of millions with his new looks every now and then. Just with a little wink and a small flick of his hair, he can make any number of fans swoon over him. Today, on the eve of his birthday, we will look at 5 drool worthy and handosme photos of Dulquer Salmaan, which deserves all the love and attention.