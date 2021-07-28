Birthday Special: 5 drool worthy PHOTOS of Dulquer Salmaan to leave you gushing over his handsomness
Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his birthday today and the handsome actor has turned 35. He is the son of popular Malayalam actor Mammootty and has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and also Hindi movies in his career span of about eight years. Dulquer Salman’s films don’t have any language barriers, he is loved by everyone in the nation. Dulquer Salmaan made millions of people fall in love with his outstanding performances and charming looks, which thereby got him a tag of ‘heartthrob of the South.’
Dulquer Salmaan is one such actor who can makes everyone go weak in the knees with his photos. From charming boyish look to intense beard look, the actor knows how to catch the attention of millions with his new looks every now and then. Just with a little wink and a small flick of his hair, he can make any number of fans swoon over him. Today, on the eve of his birthday, we will look at 5 drool worthy and handosme photos of Dulquer Salmaan, which deserves all the love and attention.
Messy hair don't care
Dulquer Salmaan caught millions of eyes in lockdown with his messy hairstyle.
Clean shaven look
Dulquer Salmaan sported a clean-shaven look and has left everyone speechless in this recent monochrome picture. His chariming boyish look fine & fab, by setting major goals.
Eyes talking
If eyes could talk totally fits this picture. Clad in a leather jacket and sleek hairstyle, Dulquer Salmaan killer looks are to die for.
All suited
Dulquer Salmaan in suit and tuxedo is all you need to see on his birthday. His hairstyle, trimmed beard and those eyes are beyond beautiful.
Candid in smiles
Dulquer Salmaan caught in candid is the best. You can witness natural smiles, which will guarantee flutter your heart.
On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan who is currently basking in the success of Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante (2020,) has three major projects in the pipeline this year. He is currently filming for the two Malayalam movies titled Kurup and Salute. Kurup is a movie based on the life of the most wanted criminal of Kerala, Sukumara. He also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The actor will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.