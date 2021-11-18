Birthday Special: 5 female centric movies of Nayanthara that prove why she's the 'Lady Superstar of Kollywood'

Nayanthara paved a niche herself over the years and made it to the top with her power-packed performances and impeccable charm. Today, she is known as the 'Lady Superstar of Kollywood'. In the world of cinema, we often hear the tags of megastar, superstar, and etc to big male actors but Nayanthara is the only female actor in today's generation who is known as Lady Superstar. With a career spanning over 15 years, Nayanthara has acted in around 60 films in South Indian languages and has shared screen space with all the big names in the industry. However, her female-centric movies remain at the top as she manages to break the box office and make it a successful film. From Anaamika to Netrikann, here are some of Nayanthara's films that are women-centric plotlines. Take a look.

Netrikann

Directed by Milind Rau, the story revolves around a visually impaired person who is a witness in a police case. Netrikann stars Nayanthara and Ajmal in the lead roles. The edgy thriller has already intrigued fans and is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar to watch.

Maya

Nayanthara plays the role of an aspiring mother, who gets haunted by a ghost and causes the death of people known to her. When it comes to female-centric, the actress doesn't limit herself to any genre, this horror is a must-watch too.

Anaamika

Anaamika is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Kahani. Nayanthara stepped into the shoes of Vidya Balan, who plays the role of a wife who searches for her missing husband and did wonders. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, the film became a successful hit at the box office.

Kolamavu Kokila

The 2018 Nelson Dilip Kumar's comedy crime film follows the story of a young girl who gets into a drug racket to earn quick money. Soon her entire family falls into the trap putting their lives at risk.

Aramm

Another Nayanthara film which falls under the women-centric theme is Aramm. The Tamil drama film is directed by Gopi Nainar and Nayanthara plays the role of a district collector, who faces huge professional challenges after a young girl falls into a borewell and the media highlights her rescue efforts.

As Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday, here's wishing her a very happy birthday. Also, do comment down and let us which is your favorite movie of the birthday girl.